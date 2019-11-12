TAIEX slumps on US-China trade dispute concerns

Staff writer, with CNA

The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, falling 152.26 points to close below 11,500 points as the bellwether electronics sector led the downturn throughout the session, dealers said.

Heavy selling was sparked by concerns over a trade dispute between the US and China ahead of the two nations signing a deal after the first phase of negotiations, while a fall in net purchases by foreign institutional investors on Friday last week also raised concerns, they said.

The benchmark index closed down 1.31 percent at 11,427.28 on turnover of NT$149.274 billion (US$4.90 billion).

“Before the trade agreement is signed, uncertainty on global financial markets remains, so it was no surprise that Taiwan and other regional markets experienced volatility today,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投信) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “I expect the US markets to follow Asian markets and fall later in the day, triggering more selling in Taiwan tomorrow.”