CTBC Financial posts 10-month record net profit

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Bullish global financial markets helped CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) report a record-high net profit of NT$40.81 billion (US$1.34 billion) for the first 10 months of this year, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$2.05, the company said yesterday.

That surpassed its previous high of NT$39.4 billion for the same period in 2014, when largely due to CTBC Bank’s (中信銀行) acquisition of Tokyo Star Bank Ltd, corporate data showed.

While CTBC Financial hopes to achieve a record profit for the whole of this year, it is facing multiple challenges, company president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) told a media briefing in Taipei.

Given that Taiwanese and foreign stock markets have risen to comparatively high levels, they are likely to fall into a consolidation mode in the near term, Wu said.

In addition, the continuous interest rate cuts by central banks around the world have made it more difficult for insurers to achieve high investment returns, including CTBC’s insurance unit, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), he said.

“Currently one-third of government bonds have negative yields, which I have never seen before in my life. The strange phenomenon that has yet to be explained by any textbook rationale concerns me, as it might imply high risks of recession,” the 59-year-old Wu said.

As the IMF and other global institutions have continued to trim their economic forecasts for next year, and with the US-China trade tensions likely to last, the US Federal Reserve is likely to cut its interest rate another time next year, he added.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ prediction that Taiwan next year might outperform this year to see an annual gain of 2.5 percent could come true if the government manages to have all the new investment applications materialize, Wu said.

CTBC hopes the exchange rate of New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar will remain in the NT$30 and NT$31 range, as a drastic appreciation of the currency would eclipse insurers’ profits, he said.

“Overall, we will be more cautious about our financial investment and do more risk monitoring,” he said.

In a bid to boost profitability, Taiwan Life in the first half of the year discontinued some policies denominated in NT dollars that had payment periods of less than five years, senior vice president Yeh Pai-hung (葉?宏) said.

That came after the insurer stopped selling single-premium life policies last year, Yeh said.

As a result, its first-year premiums (FYP) for the first nine months of this year dropped 41.2 percent to NT$62.87 billion, and the full-year FYP is forecast to total NT$80 billion, down 24 percent annually, Wu said.

Despite the falling FYP, if Taiwan Life continues to sell products that promise high declared rates or returns for policyholders, it would need to take more risks in investment, he said.

“We no longer aim to boost FYP, but will put more focus on the profitability of policies. This will make our operations more sustainable,” he added.