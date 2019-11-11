Staff writer, with CNA

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC sales up 4.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that sales for last month hit the second-highest monthly level in its history, after August’s, up 4.4 percent to NT$106.04 billion (US$3.49 billion) from a year earlier. Analysts attributed the growth to strong global demand for high-end smartphones and high-performance computing devices. In the first 10 months of the year, it posted NT$858.79 billion in consolidated sales, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

SOFTWARE

HTC touts Adidas job

HTC Corp (宏達電) has been working with the German footwear company Adidas AG to optimize its design and production process. Using its VIVE VR System and The Wild software, HTC has helped Adidas create a virtual space to asses, test and change designs, all in a 3D process, while the process becomes more cost-effective for the footwear company, HTC said. HTC’s consolidated sales last month fell 49 percent from a year earlier to NT$660 million. In the first 10 months, cumulative sales fell 57.65 percent to NT$8.86 billion from a year earlier.

MANUFACTURING

Fulgent Sun sales up 66.9%

Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) on Friday said last month’s sales soared 66.9 percent year-on-year to NT$952 million, its highest-ever for October. It started shipments of spring and summer shoes last month and was optimistic about its business outlook for this quarter and early next year, Fulgent said in a statement. Sales in the first 10 months totaled NT$10.33 billion, up 30.05 percent from NT$7.95 billion in the same period last year and compared with the NT$10.07 billion for the whole of last year, it said.