Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - Page 15　

Fitness centers’ healthy rise

By Crystal Hsu  /  Staff reporter

The number of fitness facilities in Taiwan has surged by a double-digit percentage annually in the past few years as the industry grows into another billion-dollar business, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said in report on Wednesday.

As of August, there were 580 fitness centers nationwide, with aggregate revenue jumping 28.6 percent to NT$8.21 billion (US$269.96 million) in the first eight months from a year earlier, the broker said, citing government data.

There were 482 facilities at the end of last year, a 28 percent increase from 2017, a 26 percent gain from 2016 and up 21 percent from 2015, it said.

Revenue generated by those facilities totaled NT$10.08 billion last year, a 28 percent spike from a year earlier, it said.

Fitness centers and clubs have become important tenants for commercial space, with an average of 10 facilities a month joining the market since January last year, Sinyi Realty research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.

Most are in Taipei and draw their income from membership charges — at 62 percent of the total — while 33 percent comes from private training courses and about 4 percent from admission fees, Sinyi said.

Chains remain major players, but more niche brands are bringing new business models, it said.

