Greenback ascends to three-week high on doubt over trade

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the US dollar, shedding NT$0.006 to close at NT$30.412, an increase of 0.2 percent from NT$30.479 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$1.087 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.400 and moved between NT$30.322 and NT$30.415 before the close.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar rallied to a three-week high, getting some safe-haven bids, as risk appetite for higher-yielding currencies waned with renewed uncertainty about the rollback of existing tariffs, a major component of a preliminary US-China trade deal.

The Japanese yen, another safe haven, rose as well.

US President Donald Trump on Friday further magnified the uncertainty, saying that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs.

His comments came a day after US and Chinese officials reportedly agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in a “phase one” trade deal if it is completed.

However, a report that seemed to contradict that news, with multiple sources saying that the rollback faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers.

The idea of a tariff rollback was not part of last month’s original “handshake” deal between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) and Trump, the sources said.

“What really has been driving the market is this underlying uncertainty over whether or not we will get that rollback,” Natwest Markets head of G10 foreign exchange strategy Brian Daingerfield said in Stamford, Connecticut.

However, overall sentiment is likely to remain supportive for risky assets, as efforts are being made to do a trade deal, which would remove a huge risk to the global economic outlook.

“The fact that there is some discussion of moving existing tariffs leans more positive,” Daingerfield said.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham on Friday told Fox Business Network in an interview that tariffs could be lifted on Chinese goods if an agreement is reached, but she gave no further details.

In afternoon trading, the US dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 98.362 after hitting a three-week high, led by gains against the euro, which dipped 0.3 percent to US$1.1020.

As trade tensions persist, the US dollar is likely to stay strong, Capital Economics Ltd senior markets economist Jonas Goltermann said in London.

“While we don’t expect relative interest rates to boost the [US] dollar much further in the near term, we think that continued trade tensions and a slowing global economy mean that the greenback will rise a bit further in 2020, despite the fact that on a trade-weighted basis it is already near its highest level since the early 2000s,” Goltermann said.

However, the US dollar fell 0.1 percent to ￥109.17.

The Canadian dollar slid against the greenback after data showed that the Canadian job market unexpectedly stagnated last month, losing 1,800 net positions, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.5 percent.

The US dollar was last up 0.4 percent at C$1.3228.