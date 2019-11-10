TSMC retreat drags on sector, TAIEX

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday slid to less than 11,600 points as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) dragged the bellwether electronics sector down, dealers said.

Investor sentiment turned cautious over a possible technical pullback on the market after solid gains and general anxiety as the US and China work to reach an interim trade deal, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday ended down 27.02 points, or 0.23 percent, at 11,579.54, after moving between 11,561.31 and 11,642.41. That represented a 1.6 percent increase from a close of 11,399.53 on Nov. 1.

Turnover totaled NT$134.33 billion (US$4.42 billion).

The market opened up 0.12 percent and quickly hit the day’s high after markets in the US finished in positive territory overnight.

However, selling soon set in and the TAIEX remained in negative territory for the rest of the session, hurt by TSMC’s losses and wariness on trade issues.

“There is conflicting information emerging about trade talks between the US and China. So before a deal is signed and sealed, the market will be concerned over uncertainty over global trade,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing and Washington have agreed to simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on one another’s goods.

However, Reuters reported that while a US official also said that the two sides agreed to the tariff rollback, there has been fierce internal opposition inside the White House.

“After a recent strong showing in the TAIEX, many investors preferred to take a break for the time being amid fears that possible negative leads from the global trade issue will affect financial markets worldwide,” Su said.

Before Friday’s retreat, the TAIEX had gained 823.39 points, or about 7.6 percent, since the beginning of last month, largely led by TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the market.

“Today, investors simply pocketed the gains TSMC had posted in recent sessions,” Su said. “There is nothing wrong with TSMC’s fundamentals, so the losses were only technical in nature.”

TSMC, considered to be the sole supplier of processors for Apple Inc’s newest iPhones, fell 1.13 percent to close at NT$305.50.

Hurt by TSMC’s fall, the electronics sector ended down 0.3 percent, with the semiconductor subindex falling 1.11 percent.

The silver lining was that other major Apple concept stocks moved higher to offset TSMC’s downturn, Su said.

Largan Precision Co (大立光), which supplies smartphone camera lenses to Apple, rose 2.04 percent to end at NT$4,760 and metal casing maker Catcher Technology Co (可成) closed 1.45 percent higher at NT$279.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the biggest assembler of iPhones, rose 0.11 percent to end at NT$90.90.

Pegatron Corp (和碩), a smaller iPhone assembler, soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$67.30 after the company on Thursday reported that its net profit for the third quarter rose 81.7 percent from a quarter earlier.

“Buying in select financial stocks on relatively low valuations also prevented the broader market from falling further today,” Su said.

In the financial sector, SinoPac Financial Holding Co (永豐金控) added 0.79 percent to end at NT$12.70, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) rose 0.69 percent to close at NT$21.85 and Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) closed 0.22 percent higher at NT$45.60.