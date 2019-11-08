Staff writer

BEVERAGES

La Kaffa profit surges 150%

La Kaffa International Co (六角國際), which owns bubble milk tea brand Chatime (日出茶太), yesterday reported that net income last quarter surged 150.31 percent and operating income increased 87.9 percent to NT$127 million and NT$193 million (US$4.17 million and US$6.34 million) respectively. Earnings per share reached NT$3.18, the highest for a single quarter in the company’s history, it said, adding that revenue rose 24.29 percent to NT$1.37 billion from a year earlier. La Kaffa attributed the strong results to stable store expansion, partnerships with food delivery services and better control of operating expenses. In the first three quarters of this year, earnings per share rose to NT$7.72, the highest ever for the period.

COSMETICS

Chlitina revenue up on China

Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said that a steady increase in the number of its beauty salon franchises in China last month boosted revenue by 7.26 percent year-on-year to NT$441.33 million. Revenue also grew on the back of seasonal demand and effective marketing of its products, Chlitina said in an e-mailed statement. Worldwide, the company operates 4,793 franchisees, a net increase of 314 from the end of last year, the company said. In the first 10 months of the year, cumulative revenue grew 14.02 percent to NT$4.16 billion from a year earlier, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Flooring maker profit rockets

Flooring supplier M.J. International Co Ltd (美?) yesterday reported that net income last quarter surged 45.29 percent year-on-year to NT$75 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.14, while revenue rose 14.04 percent annually to NT$830 million, which it attributed to higher factory utilization amid growth in its original design manufacturing and brand-name businesses. Thanks to a better product mix and higher factory utilization, gross margin climbed 4.06 percentage points to 26.4 percent and operating margin improved 4.58 percentage points to 13.41 percent, the company said in a statement.

TEXTILES

Eclat, Makalot revenues fall

Major textile and garment manufacturers Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) and Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported lower revenue for last month, but both said that revenue for this quarter would still grow annually, with sales growth to accelerate next year. Eclat’s revenue decreased 1.98 percent year-on-year to NT$2.65 billion, but cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year rose 1.35 percent to NT$23.03 billion, it said in a regulatory filing. Makalot also saw revenue drop 0.35 percent annually to NT$2.24 billion, while cumulative revenue from January to last month increased 13.77 percent to NT$22.84 billion from a year earlier, it said in a separate filing.

PC MAKERS

Acer net profit jumps 29%

Acer Inc (宏碁) on Tuesday posted net profit of NT$1.18 billion for last quarter, a 29.05 percent increase from NT$912 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share rose from NT$0.3 to NT$0.39, the highest in eight quarters. The company attributed the increase to higher nonoperating income, which soared from NT$17 million to NT$790 million over the period. However, revenue declined 3.8 percent to NT$62.87 billion. Acer said that it is continuing to develop its multi-business strategy through its subsidiaries.