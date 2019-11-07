Agencies

INTEREST RATES

Thailand cuts rates again

The Bank of Thailand cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and said it would ease rules on outflows to curb the currency’s gains. Five of the seven Monetary Policy Committee members voted to cut the key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1.25 percent, the bank said in a statement. Officials told reporters in Bangkok that the central bank was worried about the strength of the baht, which might continue to weigh on the economy. The bank would ease rules on outflows and consider further steps to rein in the currency, they said.

GERMANY

Industrial orders increase

Industrial orders in Europe’s largest economy swelled in September, official data showed yesterday, in a bright spot among forward-looking data weighed down by trade disputes. New contracts increased 1.3 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally adjusted data, beating analysts’ forecasts of zero expansion. Counting out the effect of large orders for items like aircraft, which can distort underlying trends, the increase was even sharper, at 1.5 percent.

UNITED STATES

Service sector index rises

Activity in the service sector jumped unexpectedly last month, a welcome sign of sustained growth in the world’s largest economy in the year’s final quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday. The rebound in the Institute for Supply Management survey reversed the decline seen in September, when a three-year low exacerbated recession fears. The closely watched index jumped 2.1 points to 54.7 percent, handily surpassing forecasts. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

ENERGY

Shell agrees to buy Eolfi

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has agreed to buy French offshore wind developer Eolfi SA, continuing its expansion into renewable power. The Anglo-Dutch oil major is boosting spending on low-carbon energy as it faces pressure to address the risks climate change poses to its business. Eolfi has a foothold in one of the most developed markets for floating wind projects, in the shallow waters off France, which could give Shell the experience and expertise it needs to boost investments in the technology. Shell did not disclose terms for the purchase of Eolfi.

TECHNOLOGY

Softbank hit by start-ups

Softbank Group Corp yesterday posted an operating loss of US$6.4 billion in the second quarter, as it took a massive hit from investments in start-ups, such as WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc. Operating losses in the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30 reached ￥704.4 billion (US$6.5 billion). First-half operating losses from its Vision Fund and Delta Fund came to ￥572.6 billion. Net profit in the six months to September sank 49.8 percent to ￥421.6 billion on an operating loss of ￥15.6 billion.

APPAREL

Adidas voices confidence

Sportswear maker Adidas AG yesterday said it remains confident of hitting its full-year target after profit slipped in the third quarter, buoyed by fast-rising sales. In the July-to-September period, Adidas’ bottom line fell 1.8 percent year-on-year to 646 million euros (US$716 million), but revenue surged 9.1 percent to 6.4 billion euros. Double-digit percentage growth in China and North America was Adidas’ biggest sales driver, while Europe inched up more tentatively.