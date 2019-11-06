Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX surges past 11,600

The TAIEX yesterday closed above 11,600 points as the market remained awash in liquidity, with investors scrambling to park their funds in large-cap shares. The benchmark index closed up 87.18 points, or 0.75 percent, at the day’s high of 11,644.03 on turnover of NT$152.802 billion (US$5.03 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$13.16 billion of shares on the main board, marking the 17th consecutive trading session of net purchases, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) shares gained 1.14 percent to close at NT$310.5, a record high.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves hit new high

The nation’s reserves at the end of last month hit a new high, mainly on the back of an increase in returns from the investment portfolio, the central bank said yesterday. In addition, as the euro and other reserve currencies appreciated against the US dollar last month, the value of reserves denominated in those currencies increased in terms of the base currency, the greenback, the central bank said in a statement. The nation’s reserves totaled US$472.48 billion last month, up US$2.99 billion from the previous month, making them the world’s fifth-largest, the bank said.

CAMERA LENSES

Largan posts higher revenue

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted revenue of NT$6.63 billion for last month, up 0.45 percent month-on-month and 27.2 percent year-on-year. Shipments of 20-megapixel lenses contributed 10 to 20 percent of revenue, 10-megapixel lenses contributed 50 to 60 percent, and 8-megapixel lenses made up 10 to 20 percent, Largan said. In the first 10 months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$49.01 billion, an increase of 14.74 percent from the same period last year, Largan said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

ENERGY

Orsted eyes ‘green’ bonds

Orsted A/S yesterday announced its intention to issue green senior bonds in New Taiwan dollars to raise “green” financing for the Danish energy firm’s investments in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector. It is to be the first time Orsted has issued NT dollar-denominated bonds. The company plans to issue two tranches of “green” senior unsecured bonds — NT$4 billion of seven-year bonds with a fixed coupon rate of 0.92 percent and NT$8 billion of 15-year bonds with a fixed coupon rate of 1.5 percent, Orsted said. The bonds will be issued in accordance with Orsted’s Green Finance Framework.

PNEUMATICS

Airtac net income slumps

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) has posted net income of NT$438 million for last quarter, a 43.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 10.3 percent year-on-year decline. Earnings per share fell to NT$2.32, while gross margin and operating margin fell to 45.9 percent and 24.8 percent respectively. Revenue decreased 9 percent quarter-on-quarter, but increased 5 percent year-on-year to NT$4.02 billion, the company said. With the US-China trade dispute continuing to negatively affect clients’ plans to place more orders and raise output, Airtac’s net income for the first three quarters of this year dropped 12.1 percent year-on-year to NT$1.897 billion, or earnings per share of NT$10.04. Revenue in the first three quarters fell 2 percent to NT$11.8 billion, it said.