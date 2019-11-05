Agencies

AVIATION

Ryanair net profit falls flat

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Ltd yesterday said that first-half net profit flattened on lower ticket prices, weak British demand, fierce competition elsewhere in Europe and a soaring fuel bill. The Dublin-based carrier said that profit after taxation was unchanged at 1.15 billion euros (US$1.28 billion) in the six months to September from a year earlier. Average air fares fell five percent, but revenues rose 11 percent to 5.39 billion euros. Jet fuel costs surged 22 percent to 1.59 billion euros, while staff costs also grew, it said in a statement.

JAPAN

Banks face stress tests

The government and central bank plan to conduct joint stress tests on MUFG Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc and Norinchukin Bank Ltd, the Nikkei reported. The tests would gauge the banks’ ability to absorb economic shocks as expansion abroad leaves them more vulnerable to external risks.

PHILIPPINES

No more monetary easing

The central bank is done with easing monetary policy for this year, after it cut interest rates three times and pumped liquidity into the banking system, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said. When asked if there would be no more reductions in the benchmark rate or reserve requirement ratio this year, Diokno said: “Absolutely.” Monetary authorities have done “more than enough” for the year, he said in a text message. The bank has lowered its policy rate by a total of 75 basis points this year and plans to bring down the reserve ratio to 14 percent by December from 18 percent in May.

ACCOUNTING

China Forestry sues KPMG

China Forestry Holdings Co’s (中國森林控股) liquidators are suing KPMG LLP for more than HK$1.3 billion (US$166 million), citing the auditor’s negligence when assisting in the company’s listing in Hong Kong. KPMG failed to detect during the pre-initial public offering audit that then-executives of China Forestry falsified the company’s plantation assets and revenue, according to information contained in a judgment related to the court proceedings. A Hong Kong court would hear the case in June 2021 for 10 weeks, the filing showed.

INVESTMENT

Berkshire profits drop 11%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported that it saw an 11 percent decline in third-quarter profits, because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments, even as it sits on a mountain of cash. The company said that it made US$16.52 billion, or US$10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter, down from US$18.54 billion, or US$11,280 per Class A share, a year earlier. Operating earnings improved to US$7.86 billion, or US$4,812 per Class A share, from US$6.88 billion, or US$4,186.05 per Class A share. Berkshire’s revenue improved 2 percent to US$64.97 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Fitbit to move out of China

Fitbit Inc said that it is shifting manufacturing operations out of China for its health trackers and smartwatches to avoid US tariffs. However, until then, it wants relief from US President Donald Trump’s duties. The smartwatch maker has filed a request for an exclusion on the 15 percent duty that took effect on Sept. 1 on its wrist-wearable communications devices.