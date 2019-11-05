Staff writer

INVESTMENT

Ministry outlines totals

Thirty firms and 17 individuals have applied to repatriate NT$21.38 billion (US$703.2 million) since a repatriation bill took effect on Aug. 15, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. As of Friday, about NT$15.75 billion had been approved, while NT$4.14 billion had been repatriated, the ministry said. The bill provides for a preferential tax rate of 4 percent in the first year and 5 percent in the second year if the pledged investment materializes within a certain time. The ministry has estimated capital inflows of NT$133.3 billion in the program’s first year.

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya revenue shrinks

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that revenue last month shrank 9.58 percent to NT$4.52 billion, the lowest since June, compared with NT$5 billion in September. The company last month said that it expected prices to stabilize this quarter due to improving demand for almost all segments, from PCs and consumer electronics to servers, as well as lower inventory at major chip suppliers. On an annual basis, revenue plunged 32.76 percent from NT$6.73 billion. In the first 10 months, cumulative revenue fell 42 percent to NT$43.13 billion from NT$74.49 billion in the same period last year.

CHIPMAKERS

CHPT sales reach NT$353m

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), which provides wafer and chip testing services, on Sunday posted NT$353.65 million in revenue for last month, up 42.58 percent from NT$248.04 million in October last year. Revenue on a monthly basis declined about 10 percent from a record NT$392.46 million in September. The company last month said that it would benefit from faster-than-expected 5G technology deployment worldwide, which should prevent the company from reporting its first-ever annual decline in revenue. Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months fell 2.62 percent to NT$2.73 billion from NT$2.81 billion in the same period last year.

COMPUTERS

Advantech EPS hits record

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer manufacturer, reported record earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.06 for last quarter, lifting EPS for the first three quarters to NT$8.08. Net profit in the third quarter jumped 25.1 percent annually to NT$2.14 billion, while revenue expanded 16.37 percent to NT$14.38 billion. Gross margin grew 0.67 percentage points to 39.61 percent, the company said on Friday. As the company continues to build up its presence in the Internet-of-Things market and the US-China trade dispute has had a limited impact on its business, net profit in the first three quarters grew 25.61 percent annually to NT$5.65 billion and revenue increased 11.82 percent to NT$40.66 billion. Gross margin was 38.94 percent.

PERIPHERALS

Primax income surges

Audio and PC peripherals maker Primax Electronics Ltd (致伸) reported net income of NT$764 million for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.72, up 15 percent annually to the highest in its history. Operating income grew 65.6 percent year-on-year to NT$1.21 billion, while revenue rose 29 percent to NT$25.29 billion, both also records as the company continues to ride on a growth trend in the audio industry, Primax said in a statement last week. Gross margin and operating margin were stronger than expected at 11.9 percent and 4.8 percent respectively for last quarter.