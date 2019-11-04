Taipei’s Mr Meat eyes lucrative hotpot market

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taipei restaurant Mr Meat (肉大人) has launched a new soup to take advantage of the high season for hotpot, a business valued at NT$30 billion (US$984.28 million) a year.

The restaurant in Taipei’s Daan District (大安) has introduced a miso broth to its selection of soups that also include sour cabbage broth and spicy red pot in a bid to drive up revenue, restaurant owner Chen Kuan-han (陳冠翰) said.

Chen, who comes from a family of hotpot restaurants owners, has also added Japanese wagyu beef to the menu.

“We insist on using quality meat cuts and fresh ingredients so that we stand out in a competitive market,” Chen said.

COMPETITION

Hotpot restaurants account for 40 percent of franchised restaurants in Taiwan, with the number of outlets increasing from 1,077 in 2012 to 1,834 last year, industry data showed.

Add in independent hotpot restaurants such as Mr Meat and the overall number of outlets could exceed 10,000 nationwide, analysts said.

While winter is peak season, hotpot restaurants are popular all year round, with the bill usually costing NT$100 to NT$1,000 per person.

Mr Meat is targeting the upper end of the market with its elegant decoration and central location, which is within walking distance of Xinyi Anhe MRT Station.

WHAT TO EAT

The restaurant also serves Taiwanese black pork from pigs that are raised on an ecologically friendly farm in Yunlin County, Chen said.

Must-eat dishes include Granny’s minced meat rice, prepared using a recipe provided by Chen’s grandmother.

Diners can opt for hotpot sets that include an appetizer, sauce, soup, meat platter and dessert, Chen said.