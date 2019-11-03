Americans’ nostalgia for 1950s greatly overrated

By Noah Smith / Bloomberg Opinion

It is possible to find people on both sides of the US political aisle who wax nostalgic for the 1950s. Many on the right wish for a return to the country’s conservative mores and nationalist attitudes, while some on the left pine for the era’s the high tax rates, strong unions and lower inequality.

However, despite the period’s rapid economic growth, few of those who long for a return to the 1950s would actually want to live in those times. For all the rose-tinted sentimentality, standards of living were markedly lower in the 1950s than they are today, and the system was riddled with vast injustice and inequality.

Women and minorities are less likely to have a wistful view of the 1950s, and with good reason. Segregation was enshrined in law in much of the US and de facto segregation was in force even in northern cities. Black Americans, crowded into ghettos, were excluded from economic opportunity by pervasive racism, and suffered horrendously. Even at the end of the decade, more than half of black Americans lived below the poverty line.

Women, meanwhile, were forced into a narrow set of occupations and few had the option of pursuing fulfilling careers.

However, this did not mean that a single male breadwinner was always able to provide for an entire family. About one-third of women worked in the 1950s, showing that many families needed a second income even if it defied the gender roles of the day:

For women who did not work, keeping house was no picnic. Dishwashers were almost unheard of in the 1950s, few families had a clothes dryer and fewer than half had a washing machine.

However, even beyond the pervasive racism and sexism, the 1950s was not a time of ease and plenty compared with today. For example, by the end of the decade, even after all of that robust 1950s growth, the white poverty rate was still 18.1 percent, more than double that of the mid-1970s.

Nor did those above the poverty line enjoy the material plenty of later decades. Much of the nation’s housing stock in the era was small and cramped. The average floor area of a new single-family home in 1950 was only 91m2, just a bit bigger than the average one-bedroom apartment today.

To make matters worse, households were considerably larger in the 1950s, meaning that big families often had to squeeze into those tight living spaces. Those houses also lacked many of the things that make modern homes comfortable and convenient — not just dishwashers and clothes dryers, but air conditioning, color TVs and in many cases washing machines.

Those who did work had to work significantly more hours per year. Those jobs were often difficult and dangerous. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration was not created until 1971. As recently as 1970, the rate of workplace injury was several times higher than now, and that number was undoubtedly even higher in the 1950s.

Pining for those good old factory jobs is common among those who have never had to stand next to a blast furnace or work on an unautomated assembly line.

Outside of work, the environment was in much worse shape than today. There was no US Environmental Protection Agency, no Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act, and pollution of both air and water was horrible. The smog in Pittsburgh in the 1950s blotted out the sun. In 1952, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire. Life expectancy at the end of the 1950s was only 70 years, compared with more than 78 today.