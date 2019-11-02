Agencies

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Amgen to invest in BeiGene

Amgen Inc on Thursday said it would take a 20.5 percent stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the US biotechnology company’s presence in China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market. Amgen said it woul pay about US$2.7 billion in cash, or US$174.85 per BeiGene American depositary share, for the stake in BeiGene, which would commercialize three Amgen cancer drugs in China. The two companies would also collaborate on the development of Amgen’s oncology pipeline.

HONG KONG

Economy falls into recession

The economy shrank 3.2 percent sequentially in the July-September quarter, pushing the territory into a technical recession, the government said. That makes two straight quarters of contraction since the economy contracted 0.5 percent in April-June on a quarterly basis. The once-common lines of Chinese shoppers outside Hong Kong’s glittering luxury stores are gone. Jewelry stores have no customers and related businesses like transportation are languishing. The data showed private spending and exports falling sharply. The forecast for the year is for a contraction, given “the lack of any signs of improvement in the near term,” the government said.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford offers bonus, shutdown

Workers are to get US$9,000 signing bonuses if they ratify a new four-year contract with Ford Motor Co, but the company would be able to close a factory in the deal, a person briefed on the matter said. The person, who did not want to be identified because the contract has not been explained to workers, said that Ford would close an engine plant in Romeo, Michigan. The factory’s 600 union workers would be offered buyouts or jobs at a transmission plant in nearby Sterling Heights, Michigan. Ford on Wednesday night reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Wednesday night. The union said it secured more than US$6 billion in product investments at US factories, which would create or keep more than 8,500 jobs.

INTERNET

India calls out WhatsApp

India on Thursday demanded answers from WhatsApp over a snooping scandal after coming under fire from critics who accused authorities of using malware to spy on citizens. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in the US against Israeli technology firm NSO Group, accusing it of using the hugely popular instant messaging platform to conduct cyberespionage on nearly 1,400 journalists, diplomats, dissidents and human right activists worldwide. The Israeli firm has denied journalists and activists were targeted and said that it only licenses its software to governments for “fighting crime and terror.” Nearly two dozen activists, lawyers, and journalists were targeted in India, media reports said.

AUTOMAKERS

Conte backs auto merger

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would welcome any merger agreement involving Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot that improves the productivity of local plants, guarantees jobs and preserves investments. The government wants to see “the company’s continuity here in Italy... What is important is to guarantee the level of company jobs and investment here in Italy, that is what we are pushing for.” Fiat Chrysler has pledged to invest 5 billion euros (US$5.57 billion) on new engines and models in Italy to make better use of its plants.