ASE shares hit new high on strong Q3 profit, outlook

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip packager and tester, yesterday saw its share price climb to a new high, boosted by a robust quarterly net profit and a better-than-expected outlook for the next two quarters.

The stock rallied to NT$80, hitting its highest since the company debuted its shares on April 30 last year following the acquisition of rival Siliconware Precision Industries Co (矽品).

About 9.05 million ASE shares changed hands yesterday, retreating from a massive turnover of 28.5 million shares on Thursday, one day after the company delivered a strong earnings outlook.

ASE reported that net profit more than doubled to NT$5.73 billion (US$188 million) in the third quarter, compared with NT$2.69 billion in the second quarter.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.35, up from NT$0.63 in the previous quarter.

Compared with the third quarter of last year, net profit contracted 8 percent from NT$6.26 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.47, company data showed.

ASE saw a meaningful, across-the-board pickup in its chip testing and packaging business, particularly from the communications-related business, including smartphone and 5G infrastructure spending.

It even missed some revenue due to manufacturing constraints stemming from the process of relocating its production out of China, ASE said.

ASE on Wednesday said that revenue from its chip testing and packing services this quarter would be similar to last quarter’s NT$67.9 billion, indicating a better seasonality, as it usually sees a sequential decline in the final quarter each year.

Gross margin for the core business this quarter would be slightly higher than the 21.7 percent recorded in the third quarter, it said.

Revenue from the electronics manufacturing service business — including system in package (SiP) services — is likely to contract about 10 percent from last quarter’s NT$50.6 billion, after soaring 60 percent in the third quarter, ASE said.

The company said that it is on track to grow its SiP revenue to more than its US$100 million target for this year, as it has made significant progress in increasing customer and product portfolios.

It added that it expects a “shadow trough” in the first quarter of next year.

“Communications seems to be still going very strong,” ASE chief financial officer Joseph Tung (董宏思) said. “We see stronger normal seasonality in the first quarter next year.”