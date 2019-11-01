JAPAN

BOJ holds rates steady

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday held firm on its interest rates, but suggested it could cut rates in the future, reflecting its fears that global risks could weigh on the nation’s fragile recovery. The central bank said it expected consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent in the year to March, down from a previous forecast of 1 percent, and well short of its years-long target of 2 percent. It also revised down its forecast for March to March 2021 to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent, and downgraded its projection for the year to March 2022 from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

BRAZIL

Interest rates cut again

The central bank on Wednesday cut its interest rates to a new historic low for the third month running as the region’s biggest economy struggles to grow. The bank cut its main rate from 5.5 to 5 percent and said another such drop could be on the way. The cut was unanimously adopted by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which said it had taken into account the slowing of the global economy and pro-market reforms in the country. It predicted an “additional adjustment of equal magnitude” next month.

GAMING

Nintendo sales up 14.2%

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo Co yesterday said its first-half sales jumped thanks to steady demand for its Switch gaming platform with the launch of its smaller, cheaper new console. Sales for April to September gained 14.2 percent from a year earlier to ￥444 billion (US$4.1 billion), while operating profit surged 53.4 percent to ￥94.2 billion. However, net profit for the period fell 4 percent to ￥62 billion “as a result of foreign exchange losses of ￥20.5 billion and other factors,” Ninetendo said in a statement. The Kyoto-based firm forecast a 7.2 percent decline in bottom-line profit with a 4.1 percent gain in sales for the fiscal year to March.

CHEMICALS

Chinese merger in doubt

A merger between state-owned giants China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina, 中國化工) and Sinochem Group (中國中化集團) appears to be off, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing two people it did not identify. The process was marred by challenges in bringing the two groups’ management teams together and over how the US would treat the change of ownership of their global assets, including Swiss pesticide producer Syngenta AG, the newspaper said. Instead of a full merger, Sinochem would probably attempt to take over several of ChemChina’s most-valuable assets in an acquisition much smaller than originally planned, the paper said. While the merger has been said to have been in the works since 2016, neither company has ever publicly acknowledged the plans.

ENERGY

Shell profit rises 1%

Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday said that net profit rose slightly in the third quarter of its financial year, when it was buffeted by lower oil prices. Earnings after taxation added just 1 percent to US$5.9 billion in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier, Shell said in a statement. Profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis — stripping out changes to the value of oil and gas inventories — sank 15 percent to US$4.8 billion in the reporting period, it added. That reflected lower prices for oil, gas and liquefied natural gas. Turnover was almost 12 percent lower at US$81.2 billion.