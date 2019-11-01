Local life insurance firms see drop in forex gains

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Local life insurers booked foreign-exchange gains of NT$86.8 billion (US$2.85 billion) in the first nine months of the year, down 60 percent from NT$218.8 billion a year earlier, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed this week.

The plunge was due to the volatility of the New Taiwan dollar-US dollar exchange rate.

The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy and the global equity market’s developments have made NT dollar volatile this year: The currency weakened in May, rose in June, held steady in July and August, and then went strong last month, the commission said on Tuesday.

As life insurers have assets denominated in NT dollar and US dollar, forex changes would affect their foreign-exchange gains, the commission said.

However, the companies saw their hedging losses decline from NT$369.7 billion a year earlier to NT$244.1 billion in the first nine months, as the hedging costs, determined by the differentials between interest rates in Taiwan and in the US, have narrowed, the commission said.

From January to last month, life insurers reported a combined pretax profit of NT$174.7 billion, up 50 percent from the same period last year.

Property insurers’ pretax profit dipped 2.9 percent to NT$13.2 billion over the same period, the data showed.

Overall, all insurance companies in the nation reported a 44.8 percent increase year-on-year in combined pretax profit of NT$187.9 billion.

Meanwhile, life insurers’ combined net value gained 34.1 percent to NT$1.85 trillion in the first nine months, as the rise in several foreign equity markets boosted their foreign-equity holdings and their net worth, the commission said.