After launch of plant-based burgers in Sweden, Burger King eyes rest of EU

Bloomberg

Burger King is to start selling two plant-based meat offerings across Europe, according to Jose Cil, chief executive officer of parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The burger chain is ratcheting up its meat alternative offerings across the world. Two plant-based items, named the Rebel Whopper and the Rebel Chicken King, arrived in Sweden over the summer.

“Burger King is preparing to announce the details of a launch across Europe,” Cil said in an interview on Monday, without offering additional details.

Burger King in June said that it developed the Rebel menu items for the Swedish market with Vivera, a Dutch producer of meat substitute products.

Last month, the chain said that it is working with Marfrig Global Foods SA and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co to produce a meatless Rebel Whopper for Brazil.

The incursion in Europe follows Burger King’s introduction in the US of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of the chain’s famous sandwich with a patty from Impossible Foods Inc.

The burger is currently available in Burger King’s more than 7,000 US locations.

Impossible Foods would not be involved in the chain’s plant-based meat items for the EU market, Restaurant Brands International said.

A surge in the popularity of plant-based meat has caused restaurant chains to seek out new menu items.

McDonald’s Corp is selling a “P.L.T.” or plant-lettuce-and-tomato sandwich featuring Beyond Meat in Canada and a Big Vegan using a patty from Nestle SA in Germany.

Globally, the alternative meat market is estimated to be US$14 billion, according to Barclays.