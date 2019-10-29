Ruten to join forces with Rakuten and eBay for Double 11

Staff writer, with CNA

Ruten.com (露天拍賣), a subsidiary of PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), yesterday said that it is to form a strategic alliance with US-based eBay Inc and Japan’s Rakuten Global Market to sell 70 million products during the Double 11 “shopping festival,” with the aim of selling more than NT$10 billion (US$327 million) of goods.

It is the first time that the company is collaborating with eBay and Rakuten by integrating their cross-border e-commerce platforms, Ruten chief operating officer Vicky Tseng (曾薰儀) said.

In the past, when e-commerce companies carried out cross-border e-commerce trades, sellers usually had to open stores or provide services on e-commerce platforms in other nations, and most sellers were required to prepare product illustrations in different languages and offer services to cater to cross-border e-commerce sales channels, Tseng said.

Ruten has discussed the possibility of using its research-and-development resources to improve site searches for products and services by using artificial-intelligence technology to help international sellers reduce their time to market, she said.

The number of items sold on Ruten’s site is about 420 million, and of the 70 million items introduced for the Double 11 shopping promotion this year, 60 percent would be from the US, 20 percent from the greater China region, and the rest mainly from Japan and South Korea, she said.

Transactions on Ruten’s online platform surpassed NT$8 billion during last year’s Double 11 festival, Tseng said.