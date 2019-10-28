Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

M1B, M2 both increase

Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 7.39 percent year-on-year, slightly down from 7.53 percent in August largely due to slower growth in passbook savings deposits, the central bank said on Thursday. M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, mutual funds and foreign-currency deposits — saw annual growth increase to 3.4 percent from 3.35 percent in August due to net foreign capital inflows and faster growth in bank loans and investments, it said. For the first nine months of the year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 7.1 percent and 3.27 percent respectively, it said.

TRANSPORTATION

Line Taxi platform launched

Line Corp and local ride-hailing service TaxiGo have joined forces to launch the “Line Taxi” platform, Line Taiwan Ltd general manager Roger Chen (陳立人) told a news conference on Wednesday. TaxiGo, which began operations in 2017 and has more than 430,000 clients so far, is the first taxi fleet operator to join the new ride-hailing platform, Chen said. More taxi firms are welcome to join, he said. TaxiGo has also become the first company under Line Corp’s start-up cultivation program to grow and work with the messaging app creator.

SOUTHBOUND PLAN

FDI surges 24.4 percent

Approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan from New Southbound Policy nations surged 24.4 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of the year to US$2.26 billion, the Investment Commission said last week. The 18 nations covered by the policy include the 10 ASEAN members, Australia, New Zealand, India and other South Asian countries.