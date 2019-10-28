Asustek brand still tops list in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) has retained the title as the most valuable brand in Taiwan for a seventh consecutive year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said last week, citing UK brand consultancy Interbands’ Best Taiwan Global Brands survey.

Even though the PC vendor’s brand value fell about 4 percent from a year earlier to US$1.549 billion, it was able to retain its market position, the survey showed.

Asustek was followed by Trend Micro Inc (趨勢科技), with a brand value of US$1.532 billion, up 3 percent from a year earlier, and food conglomerate Want Want China Holdings Ltd (中國旺旺控股), whose brand value rose 5 percent to US$937 million, the survey found.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) came in fourth with US$604 million, little changed from a year earlier, but still ahead of industrial computer maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華), with US$556 million, up 11 percent year-on-year, and Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) with US$481 million, up 7 percent.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) took seventh place with US$446 million, followed by Acer Inc (宏碁) with US$428 million; Gourmet Master Co (美食達人), the operator of cafe and bakery chain 85°C (85度C), with US$405 million; and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) with US$379 million.

Micro-Star International Co (微星科技) saw the highest growth — 18 percent — among the top 20 firms as the company had exerted a lot of effort to penetrate the market for high-end gaming PCs, the survey showed.

Tech brands such as Advantech, MediaTek and Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) benefited from an increase in applications in artificial intelligence and 5G technologies, while bicycle makers Giant and Merida Industry Co (美利達) were riding a wave of rising health awareness, the ministry said.

The combined value of Taiwan’s top 20 brands stood at US$9.596 billion, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, even though the nation’s economy has been affected by ongoing trade disputes between the US and China, the ministry said.

The increase showed many Taiwanese companies appeared resilient amid headwinds from weakening global demand and the trade dispute, Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.

Taiwanese brands should try to maintain their lead by boosting their value, Kung said.

Hopefully, the aggregate brand value of the top 20 Taiwanese brands will top US$10 billion next year, he added.