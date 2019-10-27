Oil posts biggest weekly gain in five weeks

Bloomberg

Oil on Friday posted its biggest weekly gain in more than a month as supplies tightened and the White House signaled progress on US-China trade talks.

Futures in New York rose for a fourth day.

US crude stockpiles fell for the first time in six weeks, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, while a critical North Sea oil pipeline was briefly shut on Thursday.

The US and China “seem to be on the glide path” to a possible signing of phase one of a trade deal in Chile next month, a White House adviser told Fox News.

“We are a little optimistic that there will be a China-US Trade deal,” Toronto Dominion Bank commodity strategist Bart Melek said by telephone.

Oil is down about 15 percent from an April peak as the trade spat between Washington and Beijing dents demand, although US President Donald Trump has raised expectations that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are making progress.

“We’re doing very well with China... They want to make a deal very badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose US$0.43 to settle at US$56.66 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, a weekly rise of 5.4 percent.

Brent for December settlement rose US$0.35 to close at US$62.02 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, a US$5.36 premium over West Texas Intermediate. Prices are 4.4 percent higher this week.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline rose US$0.01 to US$1.67 per gallon and heating oil fell US$0.01 to US$1.98 per gallon, while natural gas slid US$0.01 to US$2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold climbed US$0.60 to US$1,499.50 per ounce and silver rose US$0.12 to US$17.86 per ounce, while copper added US$0.01 to US$2.67 per pound.