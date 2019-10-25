Agencies

INDONESIA

Central bank cuts rate

The central bank yesterday cut its key interest rate for a fourth straight month to spur the economy amid a deteriorating outlook for global growth. Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 5 percent, as predicted by 23 out of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest had forecast no change. The latest round of easing comes after the IMF revised down its forecast for global growth and cut its GDP growth projection for the nation to 5 percent this year, down from 5.2 percent it estimated in July.

ECONOMY

Eurozone manufacturing falls

The eurozone economy stayed at the brink of contraction as manufacturing shrank for a ninth month. IHS Markit’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2 this month, missing economist estimates of 50.3. The reading above 50 — a level that divides expansion from contraction — signals that the private sector in the eurozone is barely growing at the start of the fourth quarter. The outlook is gloomy, with expectations sinking to their worst since 2013, according to Markit. A rebound in French services provided a boost, while the pace of German decline slowed. The rest of the region showed weakness.

CHEMICALS

BASF maintains forecast

German chemical giant BASF AG yesterday left forecasts unchanged for this year, despite reporting falling sales and profits in the third quarter, blaming trade conflicts and uncertainty for the lingering gloom. Net profit at the group slumped 24 percent year-on-year in the July-to-September period to 911 million euros (US$1.01 billion). Sales edged back 2 percent to 15.2 billion euros, with underlying profit down 1 percent at 1.4 billion euros. Looking ahead to the full year, BASF confirmed its forecast of a fall of up to 30 percent in operating profit before special items on a “slight decline” in sales.

INTERNET

TikTok downloads fall

TikTok, a viral short video app run by Chinese start-up ByteDance Inc (字節跳動), saw global user downloads fall for the first time since its inception two years ago, data from Sensor Tower showed. The app amassed an estimated 177 million first-time users across the Apple App Store and Google Play for the third quarter. That represented a 4 percent decline from a year earlier. It was the first time the hit app saw new installs drop on a quarterly basis, the mobile data provider said. In total, TikTok has been installed by about 564 million users so far this year and has been installed 1.45 billion times since launching. “With any app growth, there will come a time when it plateaus, especially since TikTok had grown so much,” Reprise Digital managing director Alvin Foo said.

CHIPMAKERS

SK Hynix profit suffers

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc, the world’s second-largest memorychip maker, posted its lowest quarterly profit in three years as it suffers from a long-running slump in the global chip market, it said yesterday. Operating profit for SK Hynix, which supplies chips to companies from Apple Inc to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), dropped 93 percent annually to 473 billion won (US$403 million) in the July-to-September period, the company said. Net profit plunged 89 percent to 495 billion won, while sales fell 40 percent to 6.8 trillion won.