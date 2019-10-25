Zuckerberg open to scaled-back Libra

AFP, WASHINGTON

Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday opened the door to scaling back plans for the company’s Libra digital coin if it cannot win approval as a new currency for global exchanges.

Zuckerberg made the comments as he faced criticism on Capitol Hill in Washington over the cryptocurrency Facebook is seeking to roll out next year.

“We clearly have not locked down exactly how this is going to work yet,” Zuckerberg told members of the US House of Representatives Financial Service Committee.

“The goal of Libra is to build a global payment system rather than a currency,” Zuckerberg said.

He acknowledged that Libra could be limited to digital payment systems using individual currencies — a less ambitious plan than creating a new coin linked to a basket of major currencies.

“I personally am much more focused on being able to help innovate and build a global payment system than I am in any specific makeup of what a currency or reserve might look like,” he said.

Libra is backed by an alliance of companies in a nonprofit, Swiss-based association, but some lawmakers are skeptical about the project, and want Facebook instead to focus on data privacy.

Zuckerberg repeated his pledge that the digital coin would not launch without full regulatory approvals and added that Facebook would quit the alliance if it launches prematurely.

Asked whether Libra could simply be linked to the US dollar, Zuckerberg said “the community is fairly split on this point.”

It could be far simpler from a regulatory perspective, he said, but added that “it may be less welcome in other places if it’s only 100 percent based on the [US] dollar.”

Lawmakers did not hold back in their criticism of Facebook’s data practices and doubts about Libra in particular.

“It would be beneficial for all if Facebook concentrates on addressing its many existing deficiencies and failures before proceeding any further on the Libra project,” US Representative Maxine Waters, who chairs the panel, said at the opening.

On Twitter, Waters ramped up her criticism of Facebook and pledged to block the digital currency plan.

“No one is above the law, including Mark Zuckerberg,” Waters tweeted.

Several other lawmakers also took the occasion to question the trustworthiness of the world’s largest social network.

“In order to make a decision about Libra, we need to kind to dig into your past behavior and Facebook’s behavior with respect to our democracy,” said US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who peppered Zuckerberg with questions about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s decision not to fact-check political ads.

US Representative Patrick McHenry said that the Libra plan should be given the benefit of the doubt, given that similar plans are being made in China and elsewhere.

“I have my qualms about Facebook and Libra ... but if history has taught us anything, it’s better to be on the side of American innovation,” McHenry said.

In prepared remarks, Zuckerberg said that the digital currency plan could help “extend America’s financial leadership” and promote democratic values as other digital currencies emerge.

During questioning, Zuckerberg said that a major competitive threat is coming from a Chinese public-private partnership and warned of risks if such a system became the global standard.

If that happens, “it would be very difficult if not impossible for us to impose our sanctions or the kinds of protections” US policymakers would like to see, he said.