Taoyuan International Airport envisions a smart, automated airport ecosystem

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, local and international smart technology experts and aviation professionals gathered at Taipei’s W Hotel for the 2019 Taoyuan Airport forum, where they shared their experience and engaged in rich discussion on the theme of “opportunities and challenges among smart airports.” With passenger traffic growing at a fast pace as well as the rapid development of a wide array of smart technologies, transformation opportunities abound to greatly enhance passenger experience and and improve airport operations and management.

Now in its 40th year, Taoyuan International Airport has seen an exponential increase in passenger traffic in the past decade, jumping from 27 million 10 years ago to 46.5 million last year. With the Terminal 3 project still years from completion, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co (TIAC) chairman Wang Ming-teh (王明德), who took the post in January, faces the challenge of relieving the growing congestion while adapting the latest smart airport technologies to further enhance passenger experience and boost airport operations.

“Our hardware is over capacity, so we must continue to strengthen our software,” Wang says. “We cannot turn passengers away, while traffic will continue to increase by about 2 million per year.”

The airport is taking a two-pronged approach to address the issue. The first one is to make use of the latest technology to automate and speed up the processes passengers go through at the airport to reduce congestion and the need for hardware and personnel. This ranges from now-standard self check-in kiosks, self baggage drops and e-gates to cutting-edge smart technologies such as the single-token biometric boarding system that many airports are working toward. Taoyuan International Airport also plans on building Terminal 3’s northern concourse first, with basic but smart facilities that will ease both arrival and departure traffic at Terminal 2.

“We can’t wait until Terminal 3 is completely finished to start using it,” Wang says.

From digitization of physical data to biometrics to 5G networks, artificial intelligence and building information modeling (BIM), speakers at last week’s Taoyuan Airport Forum all raved about the various opportunities and transformations that these technologies bring to the concept of the “smart airport,” which is now a necessity as global passenger traffic is projected to double by 2037, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Wang and TIAC CEO Lin Hsiang-sheng (林祥生) also spoke at length about their hopes to use these technologies to not just solve the passenger traffic issue, but also augment each visitor’s experience and boost commercial opportunities to create a thriving airport ecosystem where Taoyuan International Airport becomes more than a space where people just rush through in transit. Their visions echo most of the themes that the speakers brought up, hoping to bring Taoyuan International Airport up to speed with the world’s top facilities such as Singapore’s Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport.

“Our passenger traffic keeps increasing,” Lin says. “If we keep using traditional operational methods, it will only result in long queues everywhere, and customer satisfaction will drop sharply. A digital transformation is necessary.”