Agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

TI issues profit warning

Texas Instruments Inc (TI) on Tuesday gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and warned that trade tension is making customers far more cautious. The company said in a statement that most of its markets deteriorated in the quarter, with automotive and communications-equipment demand among the weakest. It forecast fourth-quarter earnings per share of between US$0.91 and US$1.09 on revenue of between US$3.07 billion and US$3.33 billion. The world’s sixth-largest chipmaker reported that third-quarter net income fell to US$1.43 billion, or US$1.49 per share, from US$1.57 billion, or US$1.58 a share, a year earlier. Revenue dropped 11 percent to US$3.77 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

PSA Group Q3 sales up 1%

French automaker PSA Group yesterday said that healthy demand for upmarket models helped it resist a gloomy environment as the stable comprising Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall saw third-quarter sales rise 1 percent to 15.6 billion euros (US$17.34 billion). The increase, in line with analysts’ forecasts, came despite a 5.9 percent drop in overall sales volume to 674,000 units. July-September sales in the group’s automotive division crept up 0.1 percent to 11.8 billion euros, below a forecast of 12.15 billion euros. However, PSA held the line in view of a global recession afflicting the sector to which currency swings added further negative impact.

FOOD

Jinzi Ham questioned

One Chinese company is under the eye of regulators for possibly taking advantage of the market’s obsession with artificial meat. Shares of Jinzi Ham Co (金字火腿) yesterday briefly fell by the 10 percent daily limit, extending this week’s pullback, as the Shenzhen Exchange questioned the firm’s motives in talking about fake meat recently. The comments, including an announcement about starting sales of artificial meat products on major online platform Taobao.com (淘寶), preceded plans by executives to sell about 5 percent of Jinzi shares. The shares rose by the 10 percent daily limit in five of six trading days earlier this month.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Zuckerberg vows caution

Facebook Inc “will not be a part of launching the Libra payments system anywhere in the world unless all US regulators approve it,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks released on Tuesday ahead of a hearing before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services. Zuckerberg is trying to defend Libra and alleviate concerns that it could sidestep regulators. “The financial industry is stagnant and there is no digital financial architecture to support the innovation we need,” his statement read. “I believe this problem can be solved, and Libra can help.”

AUTOMOTIVE

New talks an option: Ross

New negotiations with the EU could be an alternative to imposing tariffs on automotive imports next month, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross suggested in an interview with the Financial Times published yesterday. US President Donald Trump has delayed a decision to impose tariffs on some imported vehicles and parts until next month to allow for more time for trade talks with the EU. “One [option] would be to say: ‘I’m just not going to do anything’; the second would be to impose tariffs on some or all [countries] ... the third might be some other form of negotiation,” Ross said, describing the options being considered by Trump.