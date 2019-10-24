Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX slides on Wall Street

Local shares yesterday closed lower as investors took cues from losses suffered on Wall Street in the wake of disappointing corporate earnings, but the TAIEX still managed to stand above 11,200 points due to ample liquidity. The TAIEX ended down 31.58 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,239.67 on turnover of NT$139.351 billion (US$4.55 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$5.01 billion of shares on the main board after a net buy of NT$13.82 billion the previous day, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

BANKING

Average interest rates fall

The nation’s five major state-run banks last month saw their average lending interest rates fall to 1.39 percent, down 0.05 percentage points from 1.44 percent a month earlier. The five lenders are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行). The rate decrease indicates lower loan demand by firms to increase their working capital and reflects a fall in interest rates for consumer loans, the central bank said in a statement. Excluding government loans, interest rates averaged 1.415 percent, down 0.025 percentage points from 1.44 percent in August, the central bank said.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber teams up with Q Taxi

Uber Taiwan has partnered with local taxi dispatcher Q Taxi (華麗交通) to enable Uber drivers to continue providing services in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ multipurpose taxi program. Drivers who have passed exams to gain a commercial driver’s license were able to register with Q Taxi beginning yesterday, Uber said. Despite using the same app, consumers are to see different pricing for Uber’s service, as the company and its partners are required to charge a minimum fee like traditional taxis, the company said. The minimum fee, set by local city governments, changes among different regions, Uber said, adding that it is NT$70 in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung, but NT$95 in Taoyuan.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Taiwan Liposome trims loss

Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd (台微體) on Tuesday reported lower operating expenses for last quarter, helping narrow third-quarter net losses compared with a year earlier. The developer of generic drugs used to treat breast and ovarian cancer said that its operating expenses fell 9.5 percent year-on-year to NT$200 million and that net losses totaled NT$180 million last quarter, down from NT$200 million in the same period last year. Net losses per share were NT$2.8 for last quarter, Taiwan Liposome said, adding that in the first three quarters of this year, cumulative losses per share were NT$8.35, down from NT$10.68 a year earlier.

TECHNOLOGY

Firms showcase innovation

A delegation of 10 Taiwanese tech start-ups is participating in the three-day MWC Los Angeles trade show, which began on Tuesday, to display their 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Among them, TMY Technology Inc (稜研科技) is showing off its millimeter-wave beamforming technology for 5G communications applications, the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會) said. CarKit AI Inc (聯圖智能) is to demonstrate its AI voice assistant for use in vehicles, while Jarvish Inc (酷設工坊) would showcase an AI-enabled helmet with a voice control function, the association said.