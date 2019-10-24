HTC and Louvre offer VR ‘Mona Lisa’ experience

Staff writer, with CNA

Smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) has teamed up with the Louvre Museum in Paris to offer visitors a virtual reality (VR) experience of Leonardo da Vinci’s best-known painting, the Mona Lisa.

By partnering with HTC Vive Arts program, the Louvre has created a VR work: Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass, which is to premiere today and run through Feb. 24, HTC said in a statement earlier this week.

DA VINCI RETROSPECTIVE

It would be the first VR experience offered by the Louvre and form part of the museum’s seminal retrospective commemorating the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci’s death, HTC said.

The Mona Lisa is visited by more than 20,000 people a day and is kept in a glass case for protection, it said.

Vive Arts is a multimillion-

dollar global VR program that aims to change the way the world creates art and engages with the arts, offering content that supports creators and institutions who want to take advantage of VR technology to bring people closer to art, the company said.

NEW INSIGHT

The Mona Lisa VR work offers visitors an unprecedented experience, it said.

It would incorporate new scientific research that shows details invisible to the naked eye, providing insight into the techniques Da Vinci employed, it added.

In addition to the curatorial team at the Louvre, HTC said it also worked with Emmissive, a VR content workshop in France, to create the work.

HTC, which saw revenue fall 58.17 percent from a year earlier to NT$8.2 billion (US$267.9 million) in the first nine months of this year, has been developing VR headsets in the past few years in a bid to offset the effects of stiff competition in the smartphone market.