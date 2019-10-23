Agencies

TRAVEL

HK unveils relief measures

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) yesterday announced a range of relief measures targeting travel agents and the transportation industry in a renewed effort to help struggling businesses as the territory grapples with the economic fallout of ongoing political turmoil. The measures include widening rent reduction of public properties; a HK$16.5 million (US$2 million) inspection subsidy for commercial vessels; support for travel agents; and a six-month fuel subsidy for taxis and some minibuses, Chan told a press conference. The government is also in talks with the travel industry over additional relief measures, he added.

CHINA

PBOC injects US$35bn

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) yesterday used open-market operations to inject the largest amount of cash into the banking system since May, as upcoming corporate tax payments tighten liquidity conditions. The bank net injected 250 billion yuan (US$35 billion) via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, it said in a statement. There were no facilities coming due yesterday and the bank kept the rate steady at 2.55 percent. The PBOC is acting to fine-tune interbank liquidity conditions while it keeps broader monetary policy settings stable. The move comes before a Friday deadline for companies to pay tax, which typically increases the demand for cash and tightens liquidity.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple scammer sentenced

A Chinese man on Monday was sentenced to three years and one month in US federal prison for trafficking fake and altered Apple Inc iPhones. The US attorney’s office in Portland said that Jiang Quan was also sentenced to three years’ supervised release after he completes his sentence. Prosecutors said that over the span of two years, Jiang sent about 3,000 fake iPhones, imported from Hong Kong, to Apple, saying they would not turn on and should be replaced under warranty. Apple responded by sending almost 1,500 replacement iPhones, each with an approximate resale value of US$600. Jiang pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

BANKING

Fosun eyes German bank

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) is among suitors considering bids for Bankhaus Lampe KG, the private bank owned by Germany’s billionaire Oetker family, people familiar with the matter said. ABN Amro Bank NV and Franco-German financial group Oddo BHF are also weighing offers for the private bank, the people said. A sale could value the Bielefeld-based firm at 200 million euros (US$223 million) or more, one of the people said. Bankhaus Lampe generated 14.9 million euros in profit last year, down from 15 million euros a year earlier. Assets under management fell to 19.1 billion euros, from 22.4 billion euros.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault pushes fuel-cell van

Renault SA yesterday said it would offer its electric Kangoo van with added hydrogen fuel cells before the end of the year and roll out the technology to another model next year. The move sees the French automaker joining rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co in sticking with fuel-cell vehicles even as the industry largely backs electric cars powered by lithium-ion batteries. The hydrogen addition would boost the driving range of Renault’s Kangoo and Master vans as much as threefold compared with electric models, allowing a refueling in 5 to 10 minutes, the company said.