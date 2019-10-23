Staff writer

TOURISM

Themed tours boost revenue

EverFun Travel Services Corp (長汎旅運), a subsidiary of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.63 billion (US$85.9 million) for the first nine months of this year, an increase of 3 percent year-on-year, as its strategy of launching more themed tours increased its sales, even though customer numbers remained flat. EverFun said it is upbeat about this month and next month as many customers are planning trips to Japan, its most popular market that provides 50 percent of its revenue. However, December could be a slow month as many Taiwanese might not travel abroad ahead of the elections in January, it said. EverFun said it expects to post revenue of NT$3.7 billion for the whole of this year, an increase of 5 percent year-on-year.

FOOD

Namchow bullish on Q4

Namchow Holdings Co Ltd (南僑投資控股), a producer of baking oil and frozen foods, on Monday posted a net profit of NT$82.8 million for last month, up 8.46 percent month-on-month, but down 14.43 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share last month were NT$0.33. In the first nine months, net profit declined 8.44 percent year-on-year to NT$618 million, or NT$2.5 per share, due to higher income tax payments. Cumulative revenue also fell 0.32 percent to NT$13.44 billion. The company said it is optimistic about this quarter on the back of the high sales season, as well as additional capacity at its plant in Thailand.

SOFTWARE

Trend Micro buys start-up

Security software company Trend Micro Inc (趨勢科技) yesterday announced that it has acquired Sydney-based start-up Cloud Conformity Inc in a bid to expand its cybersecurity services in cloud-based computing. Recognized as the AWS Technology Partner of the Year, Cloud Conformity would continue providing assurance tools to cloud infrastructure providers, as well as support for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, Trend Micro said in a statement. Trend Micro did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition. The entire Cloud Conformity team would join Trend Micro to offer integrated technologies and a better experience for consumers, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Asustek targets Brazil

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday launched its ZenFone 6 range of phones and a second-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone II, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as the Taiwanese company seeks to expand its presence in South America. Asustek launched its Asus ZenBook laptop series, including the ZenBook 14, which is made in Brazil, more than four months ago and it has captured a 2.6 percent share of the mobile phone market this year, according to analysis Web site StatCounter.

ELECTRONICS

Delta and JTC sign deal

Delta Electronics Co (台達電) yesterday said that its Singapore branch has inked a memorandum of understanding with JTC Corp at the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific event in the city-state, as both companies eye the Industrial 4.0 ecosystem. Delta is to join JTC’s industrial partnership network and set up a training center to provide Industrial 4.0 solutions to JTC’s clients in Singapore, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, the company said in a statement. Delta would also be helping Singaporean universities to join the annual Delta automation design competition, it said.