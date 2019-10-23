FDC eyeing double-digit percentage sales growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) is seeking double-digit percentage quarter-on-quarter growth in food and beverage sales this quarter on the back of the peak season and a new marketing strategy, after third-quarter revenue rose to a new high of NT$512.44 million (US$16.75 million), company officials said yesterday.

Third-quarter revenue fell 5.85 percent quarter-on-quarter due to the impact of Ghost Month, which spanned almost the whole of August, company data showed.

Wedding and corporate banquets would provide the growth catalyst for food and beverage sales, the hotel and restaurant operator said.

FDC could outperform its peers due to the addition of banquet division Palais de Chine Collection (君品Collection), which has received bookings through to October next year, it said.

“Culinary excellence aside, we have tried to boost sales by creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) assistant manager Jennifer Chen (陳冠雅) said.

The five-star hotel, FDC’s flagship property near Taipei Railway Station, this week held banquets for NT$25,000 per table plus a 10 percent charge that were reminiscent of roadside banquets (辦桌) held during the 1970s and 1980s, with signature dishes and music from the era, Chen said.

All 80 tables were sold out for the two-day event, generating NT$2.2 million in sales, a company official said.

For the Taipei International Travel Fair being held from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, FDC and L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) are offering families hotel and restaurant vouchers with up to 75 percent off the regular charge, the company said.

In the first nine months, FDC reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.71 billion, up 66.34 percent from the same period last year, company data showed.

Taiwanese spent 12.3 percent of their household income on dining last year and FDC is looking to target that sector, the firm said, citing Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data.