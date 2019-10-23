Unemployment rate falls to 3.8%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The unemployment rate slid to 3.8 percent last month, but stood at a three-year high for September as the graduation season’s effect tapered off, but an economic slowdown weighed on the job market, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The figure represented a fractional retreat of 0.09 percentage points from one month earlier , the agency’s monthly survey found.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, it rose 0.01 percentage points to 3.74 percent, the agency said.

“The unemployment rate, though a three-year high for the same month, is not worrying, but reflects a stable job market,” Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said, adding that the lagging economic gauge hovered between 3.69 and 3.75 percent in the past two years.

That small range suggests the impact of the economic slowdown is not evident, Pan said.

Furthermore, Washington and Beijing recently struck a tentative agreement over their trade dispute, and would put the deal in black and white next month, which should benefit Taiwan’s export-reliant economy, as global technology brands build up their inventory of electronic components used in smartphones and laptops, he said.

The total number of unemployed people declined by 11,000 to 455,000 last month, as the number of first-time jobseekers dropped 5,000 and people losing jobs due to business closures or temporary hiring also fell by 5,000, the report showed.

The service-oriented and manufacturing sectors increased staffing levels by 0.86 percent and 0.08 percent respectively from a year earlier, while the agriculture sector cut payrolls by 0.75 percent, the report said.

Unemployment was highest among people aged 20 to 24 at 12.86 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 10.47 percent, and those aged 25 to 29 at 6.87 percent, it said.

University graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.57 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.47 percent and those with graduate degrees at 3.02 percent, it said.

Unemployed people needed more time to land jobs, as the average unemployment period expanded to 23.3 weeks, l.8 weeks longer than in August, it said.

For the first nine months of the year, the unemployment rate averaged 3.73 percent, slightly higher than 3.71 percent a year earlier, the DGBAS said.