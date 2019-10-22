Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX closes slightly higher

Local shares yesterday closed little changed as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) continued its downtrend, as investors locked in earlier gains. However, TSMC’s losses were offset by an upturn in property-rich stocks and financial shares, which were boosted by rotational buying. The TAIEX ended up 3.93 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,184.15, on turnover of NT$101.76 billion (US$3.33 billion). TSMC shares fell 1.02 percent to close at NT$290. The stock led the bellwether electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index, which dropped 0.28 percent and 0.88 percent respectively. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.73 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cash Box appeals rejection

Cash Box KTV (錢櫃) yesterday said that it has filed an administrative appeal with the Taipei High Administrative Court after the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Aug. 21 rejected its application to acquire Holiday Entertainment Co (好樂迪). Cash Box in February announced that it planned to acquire Holiday Entertainment for NT$67.7 per share, or NT$6.73 billion in total, but the commission rejected the deal amid concerns that it might harm market competition and consumer interests. It was the fourth time since 2007 that the commission rejected an application by the two leading karaoke chains to merge their operations.

AIRLINES

StarLux to receive first plane

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is next week to take delivery of its first aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, in preparation for its service launch early next year. The narrow-body jet, flown by StarLux chairman and pilot Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), is to arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday next week from Hamburg, the airline said yesterday, without giving a landing time. As part of celebrations to mark the delivery of its first aircraft, the airline said it is holding a contest to to see who can take the best photograph of the plane. The plane would also take test flights across the country to obtain a certificate of airworthiness, StarLux added.

MANUFACTURING

Idaho firms sign MOUs

Local company Megaforce Co (英濟) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Boise, Idaho-based SGW Designworks LLC, which would oversee the sharing of resources and techniques such as industrial design and mass production management between the companies. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Federation of Medical Devices Commercial Association, the Taipei Medical Instruments Commercial Association, the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association and the Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office signed another MOU with SMHeuristics Co, which is also based in Boise, to expand cooperation.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Nang Kuang approval likely

Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Co (南光化學製藥) yesterday said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The ANDA approval is for Nang Kuang’s generic version of the pemetrexed injection, a lung cancer drug. Nang Kuang would continue to work on product development and obtain the drug license to increase its revenue scale, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.