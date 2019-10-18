Shin Kong Mitsukoshi’s annual sale off to strong start

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co (新光三越百貨) yesterday said that sales at its four stores in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) would reach NT$1 billion (US$32.59 million) on the first day of its month-long anniversary event, thanks to robust sales of home appliances and cosmetics products.

The sales event began yesterday and is to end on Nov. 11.

The Xinyi stores — A4, A8, A9 and A11 — are forecast to generate combined anniversary sales of NT$5.6 billion this year, up 1 percent from last year’s event, the company said.

The four stores saw a 5 percent sales growth in the first half of this year, the company said, without giving exact figures.

Overall anniversary sales from its 15 stores nationwide are expected to reach NT$20.4 billion this year, it added.

“Average consumption per customer is expected to remain steady, but the customer flow today seems lower than a year ago,” Shin Kong Mitsukoshi executive vice president Richard Wu (吳昕陽) said.

An unstable global political and economic environment has negatively affected Taiwan’s economy and therefore the department store’s customer flow, Wu said.

The Xinyi stores saw strong first-day sales of Estee Lauder, SK-II and Lancome cosmetics and skincare products, while sales of vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, large-screen TVs and air fryers showed the greatest growth among home appliances this year, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi said.

As temperatures drop, sales of major apparel brands are likely to grow, it said.

The company said that it plans to raise average sales per customer by offering discounts and gifts, as well as special offers through its mobile app.