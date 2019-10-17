AUO solar solutions on display at Taitronics

Staff writer, with CNA

Flat panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) on Tuesday said that an integration of production resources, providing one-stop solar energy solutions, is expected to generate more business.

The company said in a statement that it has consolidated development of solar energy modules and component production, as well as a cloud technology-based control platform, in an effort to provide high-quality and reliable solar energy services.

It is demonstrating its solutions at the Energy Taiwan trade show, which opened yesterday and runs until tomorrow in Hall 1 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The monosilicon solar modules on display employ a sophisticated multi-busbar technology developed by the company that gives products greater efficiency and reliability, it said.

The highly efficient modules use cloud technology-based control software and data collectors and wireless Internet of Things applications to provide comprehensive services, it added.

The company, whose core business is challenged by a supply glut in the global flat panel industry, said that it plans to promote its solar energy solutions not only in Taiwan but also in Japan and Europe.

About 165 green energy developers — including Taiwan’s United Renewable Energy Co (聯合再生) and Taiwan Solar Energy Corp (元晶太陽能) — are participating in Energy Taiwan, the event’s co-organizer SEMI said on Tuesday, adding that it expects the trade show to attract about 12,000 visitors this year.

Additional reporting by Lisa Wang