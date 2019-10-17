Hon Hai in India makes iPhone XR

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has started production of Apple Inc’s iPhone XR at its plant near Chennai, India, after weeks of trials, Indian news outlet ETTelecom.com reported on Tuesday.

The news was unsurprising, as former Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) had earlier said that the handset would go into mass production this year in India, where the company is multiplying its smartphone assembly lines.

The development is in line with the “Make in India” initiative launched five years ago by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to transform the country into a global manufacturing hub.

Since then, the Modi government has reportedly been pushing Apple to manufacture its entire line of smartphones in India, ETTelecom.com said.

Last month, the Times of India reported that Apple is investing US$1 billion in India in partnership with its biggest supplier, Hon Hai, to expand local production of iPhones, which would purportedly help Apple save about 20 percent on import duties alone.

This would not be the first time that Apple ships iPhones made in India overseas, as the company has exported older models such as the iPhone 6 and 7, assembled by Taiwan-based Wistron Corp (緯創) at its plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru, to Europe over the past few months.

Apple is also planning on producing the iPhone 11 series, launched in September, at Hon Hai’s production facility in India, ETTelecom.com said.