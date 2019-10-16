Despite defections, Facebook launches currency

AP, NEW YORK

Facebook Inc on Monday officially moved forward with its plans to create a new digital currency called Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project, and intense criticism from US regulators and politicians.

The Libra Association, the nonprofit that is to govern the currency, officially signed on 21 charter members on Monday at the organization’s inaugural meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Originally the Libra Association had 27 potential members, but several companies dropped out in the past few days, including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc.

Most of the remaining members of the Libra Association consist of venture capital firms, who often have an eye on emerging technologies and align with Facebook’s interests, as well as nonprofits.

However, some larger companies that are now members of the association include Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Spotify Technology SA and Vodafone Group PLC.

The association said in a statement that an unnamed additional 180 entities have expressed interest and have met the initial requirements to join.

Facebook has faced criticism since the summer when it unveiled plans to create a separate, private currency system to allow users to make cross-border payments more easily.

Politicians have said they believe that Facebook’s struggles with protecting users’ privacy would spill over into Libra, despite it being a separate organization.

The Menlo Park, California-based company tried to answer those criticisms by creating Libra as a legally separate entity through the Libra Association, and by not owning Libra itself.

However, Facebook is still involved, even at an arm’s length.

The association elected David Marcus, a Facebook executive and cocreator of Libra, as one of the association’s five directors.

Katie Haun, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the venture capital firms that invested in Facebook before it went public, was elected to the board as well.

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear in front of the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services later this month to discuss Libra.

That committee is chaired by US Representative Maxine Waters, who has been an ardent critic of Libra from its onset.

Facebook and the Libra Association have said they would not start trading or accepting deposits for Libra until they satisfy US regulators concerns.

Dante Disparte, Libra’s head of policy and communications, said that the association is in active talks with regulators to obtain approval.

Facebook has also hired several Washington lobbyists to help alleviate regulator and political concerns over Libra.