Staff writer, with CNA

MACROECONOMICS

Livelihood value rises

The production value of Taiwan’s livelihood sector — including food, textile and non-metal mineral industries — increased 1.14 percent year-on-year to NT$817.5 billion (US$26.64 billion) in the first seven months of this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The sector would continue to grow this year as domestic demand stabilizes while overseas sales of contact lenses and gym equipment increase, it said. The sector’s total output last year rose 3.51 percent annually to NT$1.42 trillion, its highest since 1997, which the ministry attributed to higher output from food and feed producers, non-metallic mineral suppliers, and contact lens and gym equipment makers.

TECHNOLOGY

Appier to buy start-up

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Appier Inc is to acquire Japanese start-up Emotion Intelligence Inc to provide an AI business solution to e-commerce operators, the company said yesterday. The solution, named AiDeal, would encourage hesitant customers to make purchases on shopping platforms through various offers and deals, while providing operators with insight into consumer behavior, Appier said in a statement.

APPAREL

Makalot revenue inches up

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$3.16 billion for last month, up 0.59 percent from a year earlier and bringing cumulative revenue in the first nine months to NT$20.6 billion, up 15.53 percent year-on-year. Pretax profit rose 34.28 percent to NT$1.95 billion from January to last month, or NT$8.88 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

RETAIL

Test Rite sales down 6.36%

Test Rite International Co Ltd (特力), a retailer of furniture, kitchenware and home furnishings, on Monday reported that sales last month declined 6.36 percent annually to NT$3.15 billion. Sales from its retail business in Taiwan fell 6.95 percent annually to NT$1.24 billion, while sales in its trading business rose 3.26 percent to NT$1.68 billion, it said. The company expects sales this quarter to continue to grow on robust US market demand and a high season for furniture.

BICYCLE MAKERS

Giant sales rise 4.97%

Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大) on Monday reported that sales last month increased 4.97 percent annually to NT$6.01 billion, the highest monthly sales figure this year, due mostly to the introduction of new traditional and electric models. The company sold 290,000 electric bikes in the first half of the year, and aims to sell more than 310,000 units in the second half, it said. In the first nine months, cumulative sales rose 5.13 percent year-on-year to NT$47.66 billion, with electric bicycles contributing about 20 percent of the total, company data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC stock hits new high

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday hit a new high after a US-based brokerage raised its target price on the stock to NT$364. The stock rose 1.21 percent to close at NT$293.5 after reaching a high of NT$296 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. After the gains, TSMC’s market capitalization rose to NT$7.61 trillion, compared with NT$7.52 trillion a day earlier. TSMC’s efforts in high-end processes would pay off over the next few years, the brokerage said, expecting sales to increase 17 percent next year and 11 percent in 2021.