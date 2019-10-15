Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Big banks facing probe

The nation’s big banks are facing a probe by the competition regulator into mortgage pricing after failing to pass on in full the central bank’s latest cuts to official rates. Major lenders have been under sustained political criticism for holding back some of the rate cuts, and yesterday the government said it had directed the Competition and Consumer Commission to investigate. The probe would focus on how mortgages are priced, the difference in rates paid by new and existing customers, and barriers that might prevent customers switching lenders, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

CHINA

Auto sales down 6.6 percent

Auto sales last month fell for the 15th month in 16, extending their unprecedented slump, despite government efforts to support the world’s largest auto market. Sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles dropped 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.81 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said in a statement on Saturday.

AUTOMOTIVE

Mack Truck workers strike

More than 3,600 members of the United Auto Workers on Sunday went on strike against Mack Truck, a subsidiary of AB Volvo, as the union’s strike against General Motors Co continued. The new walkout hit Mack Truck plants in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The union said it was standing up for fair pay, benefits and job protections for union members. The union began a strike against General Motors on Sept. 16, idling 48,000 union members.

ENERGY

Aramco provides timetable

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) hopes to fix by the end of next month the last four key pieces of equipment damaged during attacks last month, company officials said on Saturday. Aramco restored oil production of about 10 million barrels per day (bpd) within 10 days and said it was on track to regain its maximum capacity of 12 million bpd by the end of next month. Meanwhile, the initial public offering of Aramco would be announced “very very soon,” chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan said.

MALAYSIA

No tax hike, minister says

Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) said the government would not raise taxes unnecessarily, even as a trade dispute between two of its largest trading partners hampers its goal of achieving a balanced budget. The government would spend within its means and would not add taxes just to fund certain infrastructure projects, Lim said in a Bloomberg Television interview. To raise funds, the government would sell samurai bonds early next year and continue its pursuit of assets lost in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd state investment fund scandal, he said.

COWORKING

WeWork seeking bailout

WeWork Cos is considering a bailout that would hand control of the coworking giant to Softbank Group Corp, a person familiar with the matter said, one of two main options to rescue the once high-flying start-up. WeWork’s board and backers are also weighing another option: JPMorgan Chase & Co is leading discussions about a US$5 billion debt package, Bloomberg has reported. Either rescue package would ease a cash crunch that could leave the office-sharing company short of funds as soon as next month.