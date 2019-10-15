Staff writer, with CNA

E-PAPER

E Ink revenue rises

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s largest supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and luggage tags, yesterday posted NT$1.76 billion (US$57.48 million) in revenue for last month, up 98 percent from NT$889 million in August and an annual increase of 35.38 percent from NT$1.3 billion, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. In the first nine months of this year, E Ink reported that aggregated revenue declined 2.93 percent annually to NT$10.17 billion from NT$10.48 billion in the same period last year. That bodes well for the firm to lift its full-year revenue forecast for this year from an earlier estimate of a 10 percent yearly reduction, analysts said.

CASINGS

Catcher reports profit fall

Catcher Technology Co (可成), a supplier of metal casings to Apple Inc, yesterday said that pretax profit dropped 3.12 percent quarterly to NT$5.9 billion last quarter, compared with pretax profit of NT$6.09 billion. Revenue surged 73 percent to NT$27.83 billion, compared with NT$16.08 billion in the second quarter, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2017. The company said gross margin last quarter was the weakest in six years at 23.1 percent, little changed from the previous quarter. In the first nine months, pretax profit sank 51.6 percent to NT$15.12 billion from NT$31.24 billion a year earlier, while revenue dropped 9.9 percent to NT$59.7 billion from NT$66.25 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

Advantech opens center

Advantech Co Ltd (研華) yesterday launched a new service center in Fukuoka, Japan, following its acquisition in February of Omron Nohgata, a subsidiary of Omron Corp. In addition, a new configure-to-order-services plant would enable the company to offer custom assembly of equipment ranging from industrial-grade small-edge, desktop, panel and rack-mounted PCs to servers, Advantech Technologies Japan president Mike Koike said in a statement. The plant would also provide custom assembly of graphics processing unit cards, factory automation cards and industrial applications, as well as other input/output cards related to artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies, Advantech Technologies Japan said.

STEELMAKERS

CSC revenue drops

China Steel Co (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s sole steel mill, yesterday said that revenue last month totaled NT$28.93 billion, its lowest monthly revenue in eight months amid sliding steel prices worldwide and falling demand. The Kaohsiung-based company said it did not see any signs of a rebound this quarter. On an annual basis, revenue fell 14.75 percent from NT$33.94 billion, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. In the first nine months of the year, China Steel’s cumulative revenue dropped 4.94 percent to NT$281.81 billion from NT$296.44 percent in the same period last year.

ENERGY

Wind project work advances

Assembly of the first underwater pin piles for offshore wind turbines at the Port of Taipei in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里) was completed on Saturday. Lai Wen-hsiang (賴文祥), chairman of Century Iron & Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構), which is contracted to do the work, said the work has become a huge business internationally in the past few years. Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany are manufacturing the products amid growing demand, Lai said.