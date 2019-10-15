Yummy Town optimistic about sales this quarter

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團), which operates restaurant and tea brands worldwide, is optimistic about sales this quarter as its business in China grows steadily.

Even though this quarter is usually the low season for the industry, the company reported 15 percent growth in sales on an annual basis at its Happy Lemon (快樂檸檬) bubble tea stores in China in the first week of this month, a company official said by telephone.

“Store sales growth is mainly generated from [China’s] third and fourth-tier cities,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Yummy Town has mainly focused on expanding business into these areas this year, she said.

Cooperation with other companies and renovation of outlets have also helped boost sales at its more than 900 stores in China, which accounted for about 90 percent of overall sales in the first nine months, the company said.

Globally, it would open more than 10 stores each month this quarter to reach 300 new stores this year, Yummy Town said.

“We opened a total of around 250 new Happy Lemon stores worldwide as of last month, including 40 last month,” the official said.

Yummy Town has renovated about one-fifth of Happy Lemon stores this year and plans to have 50 percent renovated by late next year, she said.

Along with the introduction of new products and higher average selling prices, the company reported consolidated sales for last month increased 2.81 percent annually to NT$175.84 million (US$5.74 million), while cumulative sales in the first nine months grew 4.42 percent to NT$1.71 billion.

Yummy Town also operates Happy Lemon branches in the US, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Shares were unchanged at NT$60 yesterday in Taipei trading.