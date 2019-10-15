Kanpai sales hit September record

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Kanpai Co Ltd (乾杯), which operates barbecue restaurants Kanpai Yakiniku (乾杯), Kanpai Classic (老乾杯) and Kurogeya (黑毛屋), yesterday reported record sales for last month and last quarter after adding five stores in China.

Sales for last month climbed 15.59 percent annually to NT$297.04 million (US$9.7 million), while cumulative sales increased 9.8 percent to NT$2.41 billion in the first nine months, company data showed.

“Steady growth in per-store sales and expansion of new stores helped raise China sales by 60 percent last month on an annual basis,” a company official said by telephone.

The company ran 11 restaurants in China as of last month and might add another this year, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

As for its business in Taiwan, sales at Kanpai Classic rose 10 percent annually last month due to new promotions during the Mid-Autumn Festival and longer business hours, she said.

Kanpai plans to open its first spicy hot pot restaurant, Mala 45 (麻辣45), at Breeze Xinyi (微風信義) in Taipei this week, which would boost the number of restaurants in Taiwan to 45, she said.

Separately, Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates seven restaurant chains, including Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), reported sales for last month grew 8.82 percent year-on-year to NT$379.49 million, while cumulative sales rose 14.75 percent to a record NT$3.76 billion.

“We expect sales this quarter to grow annually on the back of store expansions and greater customer flow triggered by anniversary sales at department stores,” TTFB said in a news release, adding that it expects sales this year to be a record.