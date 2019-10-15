CAL stops selling duty-free cigarettes on planes

Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) on Sunday stopped selling duty-free cigarettes on its planes, company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋) said yesterday.

The move came in response to a more complex customs clearance procedure imposed by the Customs Administration following a high-profile attempt in July to smuggle cigarettes into the nation that allegedly involved government security agents and airline staff.

The suspension would last for at least six months, Liu said.

The decision was made after the agency informed the airline that it would tighten customs clearance procedures for duty-free cigarettes sold aboard its aircraft, he said.

The suspension only applies to cigarettes and the airline is to continue to sell other duty-free products on its aircraft, he added.

The agency’s decision was made after nine National Security Bureau (NSB) and Presidential Office officials and four airline staff were last month charged by prosecutors with attempting to smuggle duty-free cigarettes into the nation after an overseas visit by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Tsai on July 22 returned to Taiwan on a China Airlines flight from a 12-day overseas trip to the Caribbean. Two NSB agents allegedly used the flight as cover for a smuggling attempt involving about 10,000 cartons of duty-free cigarettes.

Travelers are only allowed to bring one carton of duty-free cigarettes into the nation.

A subsequent investigation showed that the alleged smuggling had been going on since 2014, prompting the Presidential Office, the airline and the NSB to launch a series of probes and reforms.

The agency last month fined 13 people over the purchase of excess duty-free cigarettes on the president’s flight.