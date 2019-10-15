Home / Business
Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - Page 12　

Synnex revenue down 16 percent

By Natasha Li  /  Staff reporter

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強國際), the nation’s largest electronics distributor, yesterday reported a 16 percent year-on-year decline in revenue of NT$87.9 billion (US$2.87 billion) for the July-to-September quarter.

The company blamed low consumer confidence and a reluctance for investments in the corporate sector amid the US-China trade dispute.

Sales in China slipped the most compared with other countries, while in Australia they declined by a double-digit percentage, Synnex said.

On the bright side, sales in Indonesia hit a record last quarter, surging 21 percent year-on-year due to a stable domestic market and transfer orders, it said.

Sales in Hong Kong continued to rise thanks to a growing mobile phone market, while sales in Taiwan remained steady, the company said.

The sales breakdown showed that the consumer electronics segment last quarter dropped 32 percent annually to NT$5.9 billion, contributing 7 percent of its overall revenue.

The information technology segment, which contributed about 60 percent of overall revenue, declined 17 percent year-on-year to NT$53.1 billion last quarter.

The company’s sales of IC components, which contributed 28 percent to overall revenue, declined 9 percent to NT$24.3 billion due to sluggish demand in China and a shortage of central processing units from Intel Corp.

Cumulative revenue in the first three quarters of the year declined to NT$247.13 billion from NT$284.47 billion a year earlier, Synnex said.

This story has been viewed 145 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top