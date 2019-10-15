Synnex revenue down 16 percent

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強國際), the nation’s largest electronics distributor, yesterday reported a 16 percent year-on-year decline in revenue of NT$87.9 billion (US$2.87 billion) for the July-to-September quarter.

The company blamed low consumer confidence and a reluctance for investments in the corporate sector amid the US-China trade dispute.

Sales in China slipped the most compared with other countries, while in Australia they declined by a double-digit percentage, Synnex said.

On the bright side, sales in Indonesia hit a record last quarter, surging 21 percent year-on-year due to a stable domestic market and transfer orders, it said.

Sales in Hong Kong continued to rise thanks to a growing mobile phone market, while sales in Taiwan remained steady, the company said.

The sales breakdown showed that the consumer electronics segment last quarter dropped 32 percent annually to NT$5.9 billion, contributing 7 percent of its overall revenue.

The information technology segment, which contributed about 60 percent of overall revenue, declined 17 percent year-on-year to NT$53.1 billion last quarter.

The company’s sales of IC components, which contributed 28 percent to overall revenue, declined 9 percent to NT$24.3 billion due to sluggish demand in China and a shortage of central processing units from Intel Corp.

Cumulative revenue in the first three quarters of the year declined to NT$247.13 billion from NT$284.47 billion a year earlier, Synnex said.