Stock market sees rise in large retail investors in Q3

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of major retail investors who traded more than NT$500 million (US$16.21 million) in shares on Taiwan’s stock market continued to rise in the third quarter, in part because of eased concerns over global trade.

There were 1,115 major players in the July-to-September period, up 88 from 1,027 who traded more than NT$500 million in the second quarter, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.

The third-quarter figure was the highest since 1,137 in the fourth quarter last year.

The TAIEX rose 141.16 points, or 1.32 percent, last quarter and bounced back by 2.39 percent last month, when the US and China agreed that they would resume high-level trade talks this month.

The gains also resulted from hopes that the US Federal Reserve would cut its interest rates last month, which brought more big players back to the market, analysts said.

TWSE data showed that retail investors contributed 59.37 percent of total turnover last quarter, up from 56.79 percent in the second quarter, while domestic institutional investors accounted for 14.07 percent, down from 14.58 percent a quarter earlier, and foreign institutional investors’ contribution declined from 28.64 percent to 26.56 percent.

Day trading accounted for 26.76 percent of turnover in the third quarter, with 44,379 investors participating, the TWSE said.

Day trading allows buying and selling, or selling and buying the same shares in a single session.

On the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the number of major retail investors who traded more than NT$100 million in the third quarter also rose by 125 from the second quarter to 3,304, the Taipei Exchange said.

It was the second straight quarter in which the number of major retail investors on the OTC market increased, the exchange said.

The TPEX rose about 2 percent in the third quarter.