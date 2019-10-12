US-China trade talks went well: Trump

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the first day of high-level trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing went “very well” and that he planned to meet the top Chinese negotiator yesterday.

The talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin were expected to resume yesterday, Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

It was the first senior-level in-person talks since late July to try and end an 18-month trade war that is taking a toll on the global economy and US manufacturing.

“We just completed a negotiation with China, we’re doing very well, we’re having another one tomorrow. I’m meeting with the vice premier over at the White House, and I think it’s going really well,” Trump said.

“We’re going to see them tomorrow, right here, and it’s going very, very well,” he added.

The US and China have both appeared willing to work toward a partial deal and leave the more controversial issues for later discussions.

Without progress, the US is due to increase tariffs on about US$250 billion of Chinese imports to 30 percent from 25 percent on Tuesday next week. More duties on US$160 billion of Chinese imports are due on Dec. 15.

“Unlike much of this week’s noise, the announcement of a meeting tomorrow [yesterday] is significant,” Clete Willems, a partner at Akin Gump who had served as a trade adviser to Trump. “I’ve been in that room in the past, and the president’s direct involvement has always helped move things forward.”

The S&P 500 Index closed higher for a second day, rising 0.6 percent on Thursday, while stocks in Asia gained yesterday on optimism that a truce can be achieved.

Separately, China plans to ask the US to lift sanctions on its biggest shipping company at high-level trade negotiations in Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials plan to raise the issue of penalties against the Dalian units of China COSCO Shipping Corp (中國遠洋海運集團), which the US accuses of knowingly breaching restrictions on carrying Iranian petroleum, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Four other Chinese entities were also sanctioned last month along with COSCO.

The people did not say if the Chinese delegation planned to seek relief for those companies.

The US decision to impose sanctions on Chinese shipowners prompted a bidding war, as charterers scrambled to replace vessels owned by targeted companies.

It sent costs for ships with oil-carry capacities ranging from 650,000 to 2 million barrels to this year’s high, while supertanker day rates for the Middle East to China route surged to its highest in about 11 years.

The penalties against the Chinese companies bar US citizens and entities from dealing with the firms, effectively blocking them from US banks at the heart of the global financial system.

Still, in the increasingly hostile political climate toward Beijing, it not clear how long any truce could last.

“Even if the president agrees to rolling back tariffs, he’s likely to change his mind early next year if the deficit expands again or the Democrats become more effective in criticizing his China policy,” Derek Scissors, a China expert at American Enterprise Institute, said in an interview.