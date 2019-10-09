Higher laptop shipments boost Clevo revenue 13.4%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Contract computer maker Clevo Co (藍天電腦) yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.02 billion (US$65.5 billion) for last month, a 13.4 percent month-on-month increase on growing laptop shipments.

“We shipped about 160,000 units last month, up from 140,000 units in August,” a company official surnamed Chen (陳) said by telephone.

Along with the 125,000 units that Clevo shipped in July, Chen said that shipments in the third quarter had surpassed the company’s previous forecast of 400,000 units.

The company said that shipments might decrease for the rest of this year, but it is maintaining its target of shipping up to 1.3 million units by the end of the year.

“We have been given the heads up on upcoming shortages of passive components,” Chen said, adding that Intel Corp might also be short of central processing units this quarter.

The company is expanding the capacity of its plant in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) due to the US-China trade dispute.

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to increase the tariffs on US$250 billion of China-made products from 25 to 30 percent on Tuesday next week.

“A new production line has been added to our Sanchong plant. Everything is in place and waiting,” Chen said, adding that the company would not be heavily affected by the dispute as it only ships 3 to 4 percent of its production to the US.

Clevo remains focused on the Asia-Pacific region, which is responsible for about 75 percent of its overall sales, Chen said, adding that the company has also continued to cultivate its presence in Europe by clinching several big deals.

“We expect to see the results by early next year,” Chen said, adding that European sales contribute about 20 percent of revenue.

In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue was NT$16.6 billion, an increase of 5.56 percent year-on-year.

Clevo shares yesterday declined 0.16 percent to close at NT$30.75 in Taipei trading.