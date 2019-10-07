Staff writer, with CNA

FOREX

Reserves reach record

Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record last month, largely due to a massive inflow of funds, the central bank said on Friday. An increase in returns on the central bank’s investment portfolio also drove up forex reserves last month, the bank said. Data compiled by the bank showed that forex reserves as of the end of last month stood at US$469.49 billion, up US$1.32 billion from August. It was the fourth consecutive month that Taiwan recorded a new high in reserves, the data showed.

ELECTRONICS

HTC reports sales rise

HTC Corp (宏達電) on Thursday reported its first year-on-year increase in monthly sales in more than two years. HTC posted NT$1.275 billion (US$41.16 million) in consolidated sales last month, up 1.53 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement. On a monthly basis, consolidated sales soared 73.7 percent, marking the second consecutive month of increases. Despite its efforts to develop virtual-reality headsets, strong competition in the global smartphone market squeezed HTC’s sales for the first nine months of this year, with cumulative revenue falling 58.17 percent from a year earlier to NT$8.2 billion.

ASE issues green bonds

ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip packager and tester, on Thursday issued US$300 million of green bonds to offset its emissions. The company is the fourth to sell green bonds in Taiwan after Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Chi Mei Corp (奇美實業), but the first to issue foreign currency-denominated green bonds, the exchange said.