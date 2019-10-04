TAITRA says bubble milk tea industry expects to add US$1 billion in sales

Staff writer, with CNA

Bubble milk tea is expected to generate about US$1 billion in business opportunities for Taiwanese businesses this year, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said before sending a delegation of drink suppliers, ingredient makers, packaging material providers and tea-making equipment providers to Japan yesterday.

It is the first bubble milk tea delegation organized by TAITRA to go to Japan, while members of the delegation are also expected to seek franchising partners there, the council said.

Japan, one of Taiwan’s largest buyers of bubble milk tea, imported about US$26.97 million of tapioca balls in the first eight months of this year, 10 times more than the previous year, TAITRA president and chief executive Walter Yeh (葉明水) said on Wednesday.

The figures show that the nation’s bubble milk tea industry has laid a good foundation in Japan, Yeh said.

The delegation is to visit Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, the council said, adding that the delegation members are expected to meet with more than 70 potential buyers in each city.

In Osaka, more than 100 potential buyers have registered to meet the group, the council said.

An international forum is planned for next year to highlight that Taiwan is the home of bubble milk tea and additional delegations are to visit the US and Canada, it added.

The Taiwan Bubble Tea Alliance was set up in 2017, and 125 bubble milk tea vendors and industry firms have so far signed up for membership to boost their collective strength, the council said.