UPS wins US approval for ‘drone airline’

AFP, WASHINGTON

Package delivery giant United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) on Tuesday said that it had become the first firm to obtain US regulatory approval to operate a “drone airline,” and would expand its airborne operations in healthcare and other sectors.

As the first applicant to win full certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration, UPS said it would be able to fly an unlimited number of drones with an unlimited number of remote operators.

“This is history in the making and we aren’t done yet,” UPS chief executive David Abney said.

“Our technology is opening doors for UPS and solving problems in unique ways for our customers. We will soon announce other steps to build out our infrastructure, expand services for healthcare customers and put drones to new uses in the future,” he added.

UPS earlier this year partnered with the technology company Matternet on delivery of medical products and specimens in North Carolina.

“UPS is ready to build on this application and expand to a variety of critical-care or lifesaving applications,” a company statement said.

Abney said the UPS Flight Forward unit “is building a full-scale drone operation based on the rigorous reliability, safety and control requirements of the FAA.”

“This is a big step forward in safely integrating unmanned aircraft systems into our airspace, expanding access to healthcare in North Carolina and building on the success of the national [drone pilot program] to maintain American leadership in unmanned aviation,” US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (趙小蘭) said.

The news comes with a variety of companies ranging from new start-ups to major tech firms, such as Amazon.com Inc and Uber Technologies Inc, working on autonomous drone delivery.